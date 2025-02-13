Scary Numbers: Terrifying Phone Numbers You Should Never Dial – Or Dare To?

We’ve all heard of unlucky numbers before. For example, numbers 13, 4, 17, and 39 are seen as omens of bad luck, leading many people to fear them.

However, have you heard of scary numbers before? These are closely related to unlucky numbers but take the fear a step further.

These phone numbers are steeped in legends and dark tales, said to bring curses, creepy whispers, or even supernatural encounters to those who dare to call.

So, what is it about these numbers that capture our imagination and send shivers down our spines? Could there really be something lurking in the shadows of a phone call? Well, why don’t you find out?

Where Scary Phone Number Came From

Many numbers are associated with evil forces, like the devil or hell, bad luck, and misfortune worldwide.

For instance, in Japan, the number four is associated with death, because it’s pronounced as shi, which is similar to the pronunciation of the word for death.

Because of this, some hotels and hospitals in Japan skip the fourth floor entirely, ensuring it doesn’t exist on the premises to avoid the bad luck that comes with it.

Of course, there’s also the scary number 13, with a phobia named for it! This number’s bad luck history goes back to Norse mythology when the god Loki arrived as the 13th guest to a feast in Valhalla and tricked another entity into killing the god Baldur. Also, the number 13 has religious connotations.

There’s also the number 666, which is known, according to the Bible, as the “Mark of the Best” or “Number of The Beast.”

Image source: Google

So, ask yourself: What happens when you put these numbers together and give people the ability to “call them”? It opens the door to stories about supernatural encounters and curses!

Popular Scary Numbers

While many numbers built their scary status based on earlier mythological or religious tales, others have their own urban legends. Let’s take a look at some of the most famous ones I could find:

1. 666-666-6666: Ringing The Devil

As you already know, the number 666 is connected to the devil and all things sinister. The origins of this infamous number trace back to the Book of Revelation in the Bible, where it’s ominously referred to as the “number of the beast.”

This association has sparked countless stories over the centuries, many steeped in fear and mystery. Fast forward to today, and 666 hasn’t lost its eerie charm.

It has taken on a modern twist, slipping into the world of pop culture and personal tech. Now, you can call the devil on his personal phone by dialing 666-666-6666!

2. 1-000-000-0000: Hell’s Help Desk

If the devil happens to be busy, you can simply dial 1-000-000-0000, the hotline to hell. According to many tales, calling this number leaves you feeling dreadful and a sudden fear leaves you constantly looking over your shoulder.

Also, people often report hearing growling, grunting, or terrifying voices on the other end, leaving them feeling as if someone is standing right behind them.

Image source: Google

3. 951-572-2602: Haunted Hotline

This phone number is known as the “Haunted Hotline” due to the many strange encounters. Similar to the previous number, people reported that, when they call 951-572-2602, there are odd sounds on the other end.

It’s not related to anything devilish or mythological, but people continue dialing it, hoping for a supernatural adventure.

4. 999-9999: Don’t Make A Wish

Do you have a wish you so dearly wish to come true no matter the price? Well, that’s what 999-9999 is for.

If you dare to call this number, you agree to pay whatever price the unseen forces decide is fair to grant your wish. But be warned, sometimes that price could be your very life!

Despite this expensive tariff, lots of people end up calling it, hoping to make their dreams a reality.

5. 801-820-0263: A Welcoming-ish Message

So far, the previous number can give you a chill or odd noises in the background to make you feel creeped out. However, 801-820-0263 can actually answer back—not always, though!

For those who get a reply, the experience is far from comforting. According to tales, the line delivers a chilling message, its tone cold and quiet, leaving the callers with a sense of dread that lingers long after they hang up.

6. 20202020: A Cry For Help

Dialing 20202020 isn’t for the faint of heart. This number doesn’t offer vague noises or a creepy message, but, according to stories, many who called heard a woman crying for help on the other line.

What makes this number even more unsettling is nobody knows anything about its history. Who is this woman? Why is she crying for help? Is it a distress signal from someone lost to time, or something more sinister?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

7. 828-756-0109: North Carolina’s Haunted Payphone

While we don’t use them anymore, payphones or phone booths were once a major part of our world. Today, most stand abandoned in their spots.

Among the forgotten payphones scattered across the country, one in North Carolina stands out, linked to the haunted number 828-756-0109.

Once dialed, you can hear all sorts of things on the other end. Some heard vague noises, while others heard whispers, unintelligible words, and screams.

8. 407-734-0254: A Connection to the Other World

Hearing strange noises during a call is a common theme among the haunted numbers I’ve covered so far. But what happens when the paranormal follows you after the call ends?

That’s exactly what callers of 407-734-0254 claim. Many report unsettling sounds on the other end, like distorted whispers, static bursts, or even faint, disembodied voices.

However, the real horror begins when the line goes silent. Some insist they’ve experienced something supernatural and inexplicable after ending the call.

Image source: Google

9. 1-888-888-8888: The Bulgarian Mystery or Jesus?

Most of the previous phone numbers are famous in the USA. This one, however, became notorious in Bulgaria.

After the mysterious death of its owner, the phone number became infamous, with the repeated digits adding to its strangeness.

Again, this one isn’t focused on the voices you’d hear on the other line but more to do with what happens after the call. It’s said that, if you call 1-888-888-8888, something awful will happen.

Oddly enough, there are some people out there who believe they can call “Jesus” on this number as it’s connected with “The Jesus Number.”

10. 090-4444-4444: Japan’s Scary Number

If you remember, the number four is connected with bad luck because, in Japan, the number four is pronounced similarly to the word death.

When you call this number it’s said that you’ll be fated to a doomed existence, with a curse hanging above your life filling it with unfortunate incidents.

This can range from losing your job, losing relationships, and inexplicable accidents, to more chilling outcomes, like a shadowy figure appearing in your peripheral vision or eerie whispers in the dead of night.

Image source: Google

11. 1-207-404-2604: The Haunting Dark Web

There are many tales regarding 1-207-404-2604, but most have one thing in common: You’ll get hurt somehow. Some of the most popular stories say that calling this number can take the caller to weird websites.

Over there, you’ll find many scary videos and images that are said to be psychologically damaging.

Other stories share that, as soon as you call this number, you allow your geographical location to be traced, leading to dangerous consequences.

12. 408-634-2806: The Haunting Dark Web 2.0

Similar to the previous number, 408-634-2806 also has stories about the caller’s location being tracked, and horrifying consequences following.

Other tales describe the line delivering a haunting message, whispered directly into your ear, accompanied by chilling sounds echoing ominously in the background.

13. 202-456-1414: The White House’s Number

Oddly enough, this 202-456-1414 number is supposed to connect you to the White House’s official switchboard. Yet, that’s not what happened when some tried their luck.

Image source: Google

Some tell stories of static-filled silences and whispers on the other end that make your hair stand on edge.

Others said that, if you called this number at night, you might summon spirits from the past and see actual ghosts of noble figures that once walked the halls of the White House.

14. 701-347-1936: Calling for a Curse

This number completely skips out on the paranormal activities and simply places a curse on its caller—just like that!

The tale goes that if you call 701-347-1936, your life will somehow take a turn for the worse, with misfortune haunting you whichever way you go.

15. 618-625-8313: Calling Murray Bauman

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things, this number might ring a bell. When you call 618-625-8313, you’re greeted by a voicemail from none other than Murray Bauman himself.

Bauman. The voice message starts normally, then falls apart as the caller gets called a “parasite” or a “nitwit”, making you feel that something is definitely wrong.

I wouldn’t call this number scary per se, but it’s strange and unsettling enough to leave you feeling uneasy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

16. 978-435-0163: The Cryptic Curse

Another number with a recorded message is 978-435-0163. The audio here is particularly unnerving, as its cryptic words defy logic and lack any clear context.

You’ll find yourself straining to understand what’s being said, only to be met with more confusion and unease.

Adding to the tension are the faint, eerie noises in the background, which seem to grow more menacing as the message plays. Because of the unintelligible words, callers often believe themselves to be cursed afterward.

17. 731-737-8423: The Number With One Too Many Message

Instead of having one recorded message that callers hear about dialing the number, 731-737-8423 offers several.

There’s not one person who can tell you exactly what these recordings are, as they differ from one person to the next.

However, a common theme among them is leaving the caller feeling quite uneasy and frightened afterward.

18. 630-296-7536: Haunted By a Doll

For those afraid of dolls, stay away from 630-296-7536, as that’s exactly what’s waiting for you on the other line.

You can’t hear the doll talking back, but the noises and static silence are enough to creep you out.

Plus, many claim that, after calling this number, they faced bad fortune in their lives, which adds more allure to the number—no idea how!

19. 913-535-6280: 911, What’s Your Emergency?

This number comes from the fictional story IT, where it’s tied to the Derry police department. When you dial 913-535-6280, you’ll hear a chilling audio clip depicting a police officer under attack—a chaotic and bizarre moment that feels all too real.

I can’t honestly say that this number falls under the same creepy category as the others, but many said to feel a sense of dread and unease after hearing the audio clip.

Image source: Google

20. 801-820-0263: The Number That Can See You

Calling 801-820-0263 starts a tad normal, with a man reciting the phone number to you in a slow, albeit unsettling, manner. So far so good, yes?

Well, it doesn’t stop there. Callers said the man started making notes and remarks about the caller and their location as if he could see them at that moment. Naturally, this leaves the callers feeling paranoid and looking over their shoulder.

21. 909-390-0003: Echo, Echo, Echo

Hearing your echo in a large empty room, or even a cave is more than normal. However, hearing your words repeated to you on the phone? Can’t say that’s natural!

Calling 909-390-0003 connects you to a line that simply echoes everything you say in an eerie tone as if the line itself is alive and mocking you.

Unlike the familiar echo of your voice bouncing off walls, this one feels deliberate, almost sentient, with a threatening edge.

Final Words

So, would you risk dialing one of these scary numbers?

The tales behind these numbers are enough to send chills down anyone’s spine, but dialing them? That’s a whole different level of terror!

My advice is: If you’re tempted to dial, ask yourself if you’re ready to face what might be waiting on the other end. It could be a curse, a creepy echo, or a ghost appearing.

For me, the stories are more than enough to keep my phone firmly in my pocket. But for the bold and curious? My fingers are crossed for you!