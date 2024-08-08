Mikki Mase Net Worth: From Winning $12 Million in a Single Session to Being Banned from Las Vegas Casinos—How Much Has This Gambler Earned?

If you’re not well-versed in gambling (most people aren’t), you probably haven’t heard of Mikki Mase.

The self-proclaimed “King of Baccarat” has made waves in the high-stakes gambling community, claiming to have developed a foolproof system for winning at baccarat. He’s won nearly $12 million in a single session and millions more in his weekly games.

Mikki Mase’s consistent streak of luck has been met with skepticism, and he was even banned from several casinos worldwide.

In this article, I’ll discuss everything you need to know about the King of Baccarat, including Mikki Mase’s net worth, early life, and ludicrous gambling career.

What Is Mikki Mase’s Net Worth?

Mikki Mase’s net worth changes depending on who you ask.

Some sources state that he has a net worth of no more than $8.5 million to $12 million, while others—like Medium and The US Sun, which are often considered reliable sources of celeb info—claim that he has a maximum net worth of $43.5 million.

When asked about his net worth in the podcast Jeff FM, Mikki Mase neither confirms nor denies the assumptions about his financial status.

However, Mase mentioned that his most significant win in one session was $12 million, and he regularly amassed $1 million in earnings every week gambling.

Mikki Mase invested part of his earnings to open pharmacies, clinical labs, and rehabilitation centers under his name, which brought him some passive income. He later sold all his known businesses at 28, claiming to have retired.

Who Is Mikki Mase?

Mikki Mase is notorious among high-stakes gamblers and those who follow the underground gambling scene.

According to several sources and Mase himself, he’d usually wager a jaw-dropping $243,000 per baccarat hand while in Las Vegas—a sum most of us can only dream of, much less gamble with.

Mase claimed to have been banned from all casinos in Las Vegas because his winning streaks were too much for the casinos to handle. However, many believe he got banned not because he’s “too good” but because he’s a scammer.

Outside his alleged profitable career in gambling, Mikki Mase has an ever-growing social media presence. His Instagram account, @dirtygothboi, has over 615,000 followers as of the time of writing, with each of his posts garnering over 30,000 likes. He’s also been the subject of thousands of TikTok videos, amassing over a million videos each.

Mikki Mase’s Early Life

Mikki Mase—Michael David Meiterman—was born in Marlboro, New Jersey, on October 27, 1991.

Mase’s father was a professional racer and grew up relatively wealthy. However, his life went downhill when his father was sent to prison for being involved in organized crime.

As Mase’s mother struggled to keep the family afloat, Mase’s behavior took a turn for the worse. He rarely went to school, and when he did, he would get into fights and subsequently get suspended.

Mase turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with family stress and became what he would describe a “sexaholic” when he was in high school. Eventually, he ended up in jail for dealing drugs.

After Mase’s release, he had little to live for. He was homeless, struggling with addiction, and had no money to his name. His mother abandoned him, and Mase had no strong family bonds or connections to whom he could turn.

Later, Mase met a friend who owned a tattoo shop. He allowed Mase to work in his shop in exchange for a place to live. This bit of help was the lifeline Mase needed.

With the money he earned, he managed to open a business and gradually turned his life around.

One business turned into two, then three, and before he knew it, he was earning hundreds of thousands of dollars passively. His businesses ranged from pharmacies to rehab centers and clinic labs.

Mikki Mase Gambling Career

Mikki Mase started gambling when he was 13 years old. He’d participate in underground gambling networks in New Jersey, watching “professional” gamblers win several hands and lose dozens more. He closely watched their techniques and applied them to his own.

Mikki Mase has always been a fan of cards, playing Hungarian Rummy, Blackjack, Texas Casino Hold’em, and Blackjack at the early age of 5. He learned most of what he knew from gambling from his grandparents, often coming home to them and bragging about how he beat other kids in his neighborhood.

Fast forward to today, and Mase is now one of the most well-known Baccarat players in the world. He’d regularly win thousands, if not millions, of dollars, gambling in casinos.

Before becoming a business owner, Mase occasionally gambled several hundred dollars for fun. It wasn’t until the sale of his business that he started taking gambling seriously, viewing it as a lucrative profession rather than a mere pastime.

Mikki Mase Personal Life

Mikki Mase lives a life of luxury. He’s regularly seen hanging out with celebrities like Drake, Mike Majlak, Lil Baby, Kevin Hart, and Logan Paul.

He posts about his social life on Instagram, showing off his stacks of cash, luxury vehicles, and extravagant accommodations.

Mikki Mase isn’t as open about his relationships, but an Instagram post confirms that he currently has a girlfriend. His girlfriend’s name is presently unknown.

Final Thoughts

Due to Mikki Mase’s “profession” as a gambling enthusiast, his net worth is somewhat unknown. Some sources claim that he has a net worth of around $8 to $12 million, while others estimate it to be over $43.5 million. Mikki Mase has yet to confirm his net worth, but his social media proves he’s wealthy.