Merri Kelly Hannity: Tennis Star and Sean Hannity’s Daughter—A Week After Divorce, Rumors About Dad and Ainsley Earhardt

Being born to famous parents has its pros and cons. Some children eventually end up living in the shadow of their parents, following in their footsteps.

Yet, others prefer to stay as far away as possible, trying to pursue their passion. This is what Merri Kelly Hannity did eventually. So what is she famous for? This article will tell you all about her.

Who is Merri Kelly Hannity?

Merri Kelly Hannity is the daughter of Sean Hannity, a well-known conservative broadcast host, and Jill Rhodes, a journalist. Sean hosts The Sean Hannity Show, a popular radio program, and Hannity, a TV commentary show on Fox News.

Jill Rhodes met Sean in 1991 while working as a political columnist for the Huntsville Times. At the time, Sean was working at WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama. The two quickly connected began dating and eventually married in 1993.

The couple welcomed their first child, Patrick, in 1998, followed by Merri Kelly in 2001. In 2020, Sean and Jill publicly announced their divorce, although they had been separated for nearly five years before making it official. Hannity blamed the breakdown of his marriage on his relentless workload.

Interestingly, just a week after confirming his divorce, rumors started swirling that Hannity was involved with fellow FOX anchor Ainsley Earhardt, who hosts the popular morning show Fox & Friends.

Unlike her high-profile parents, Merri Kelly has chosen to keep her personal life private. She focuses on her studies and her burgeoning career as a professional tennis player.

Curiously enough, athleticism runs in the family—Sean Hannity holds a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and trains regularly. At the same time, Merri Kelly’s brother, Patrick, also played tennis and won several titles before she emerged as the family’s tennis champion.

Education

Merri Kelly Hannity and her brother Patrick graduated from Cold Spring Harbor High School. She attends Michigan University but hasn’t shared any information about her major.

From a young age, Merri Kelly showed interest in academia, making her a popular kid at school. She later became a tennis champion, which attracted more attention to her.

Playing sports helped her academically, as athletic kids become more self-confident and disciplined.

Playing Tennis

Merri Kelly Hannity (Cold Spring Harbor) def. Courtney Kowalsky (Oyster Bay) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to win the Nassau County Singles Title. pic.twitter.com/a2LexztUDA — New York Tennis Mag (@NYTennisMag) October 16, 2016

Although being born to famous parents, Merri Kelly Hannity didn’t seek a career in journalism or TV like either of them. Instead, she’s always been passionate about playing tennis.

She started playing tennis at a young age, eventually becoming the fourth highest-ranked tennis player in New York State. She continues to play tennis at university.

Merri Kelly believes that her parents’ support helped her reach her potential. They always took her to attend professional matches, where she was fascinated by the court.

Even though they started having issues shortly after her birth, Sean Hannity and his ex-wife always tried to shield their children from this pressure.

Young Merri Kelly probably spent many nights dreaming about the day she would become a famous player like the ones she admired.

Her wish came true in 2016 when she represented Cold Spring Harbor High in Nassau County Singles. The 9th grader must have been worried, competing with other players who had won the title earlier.

But, being a resilient young woman, she wouldn’t let her fear hold her back. She bravely played, scoring 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against Courtney Kowalsky, who represented Oyster Bay. Finally, she won the title, making everyone proud.

What is Merri Kelly Hannity Doing Now?

Although many people like to share their lives on social media, Merri Kelly isn’t one of them. The young woman isn’t active on social media, and the only news found about her is related to her tennis career.

This is probably a defense mechanism she’s tried to maintain after experiencing the drawbacks of living under the spotlight with her parents.

Merri Kelly and her brother went through a lot as their parents struggled with their relationship. After the divorce was finalized, the two young people had to deal with nosy reporters and prying photographers who wanted to write about private family matters.

At 23, Merri Kelly shares nothing about her personal or professional relationships. She focuses on being a good tennis player and doesn’t pay attention to anything else.

What Is Merri Kelly Hannity’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Merri Kelly’s estimated net worth is over $2 million. Although the details of her finances aren’t public, most of her wealth comes from her success in tennis and her parents’ accumulated fortune—her father’s net worth is estimated at $250 million. As she continues her career, her net worth is expected to grow.

Wrap Up

Sometimes, children must develop specific defense mechanisms to cope with their parents’ stressful lives. This was the case for Merri Kelly Hannity, as she’s the daughter of a famous TV broadcaster and a journalist.

Merri Kelly Hannity is a renowned tennis player and continues to focus on her studies and tennis career without paying much attention to the media. There’s little information available regarding her relationships, but we know she does her best to lead a quiet life.