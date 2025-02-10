Personality

Marla Heyman: How is Marla Heyman Now After Divorcing $10 Million WWE Manager Paul Heyman?

Marla Heyman is the ex-wife of American businessman and WWE manager Paul Heyman.

Despite the status of her ex-husband, with him appearing nearly every week on the WWE show, there’s little known about Marla herself. She keeps her personal life private, and she doesn’t have public social media as far as we know.

Here’s everything we know about Marla Heyman.

Who Is Marla Heyman? 

Marla Heyman is WWE manager and businessman Paul Heyman’s ex-wife. We don’t have any information about her childhood, early life, or career. She was photographed with Paul Heyman several times, and she’s a beautiful woman—but beyond her appearance, her children’s names, and the fact that she’s a business owner, she has largely kept herself out of the spotlight.

Marla Heyman is believed to be several decades younger than her ex-husband, Paul Heyman. Some reports suggest that she’s approximately 25 years younger than the WWE manager.

Marla’s exact age isn’t publicly confirmed, but it’s speculated that she’s currently in her late 30s. On the other hand, Paul Heyman was born on September 11, 1965, which makes him 59 years old as of 2025.

How Did Marla Heyman and Paul Heyman Meet?

Regrettably, we don’t have information about how Marla and Paul Heyman first met.

However, we do know that they tied the knot sometime in the early 2000s and divorced in 2004, shortly after the birth of their second child Jacob due to private reasons.

Their first daughter, Azalea Heyman, was born in 2002, and their second child, Jacob, two years later. Marla keeps the lives of her children out of the public eye, choosing to keep them away from media attention and maintaining their privacy.

What Is Marla Heyman’s Net Worth? 

Like many aspects of her life, Marla Heyman’s professional career is unknown. Some sources claim she’s a businesswoman, while others state that she’s a part-time actress. She doesn’t have a public LinkedIn profile or similar, so we can only speculate what her exact career is.

However, Paul Heyman is a wealthy man with a net worth of $10 million, and it’s possible that she has benefited from his wealth during their marriage and subsequent divorce.

Final Thoughts 

Despite being the ex-wife of one of WWE’s most influential managers, there’s little to no information about Marla Heyman.

Marla and Paul married in the early 2000s and divorced in 2004 due to undisclosed reasons. Within that time, they welcomed two children: Azalea and Jacob Heyman.

Marla doesn’t have a public social media account, and Paul doesn’t talk about his personal life or his children, so we didn’t find any information about Marla from Paul, either.

