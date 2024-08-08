Kat Timpf Net Worth: From Fox News Host to Sold-Out Comedy Shows—How Did She Earn $7 Million?

If you’re an avid news watcher or comedy enthusiast, you’ve probably come across Kat Timpf. She’s a well-known media figure, famous for her work on Fox News Channel. Renowned for her sharp wit, she’s become a staple on shows like “Gutfeld” and “Fox News Specialists.”

On top of her media presence, Kat is also a journalist and comedian. Such a diverse career path makes many people wonder about the financial side of it. So, how much is Kat Timpf net worth?

This article is your complete guide to Kat’s financial standing. Keep reading to learn more about the American libertarian columnist and if she’s making the money she deserves.

Kat Timpf: Personal Profile

Kat Timpf is mainly recognized for her satirical commentary and ability to address many of the country’s social and political issues.

Behind those gorgeous black-rimmed glasses, there’s more to Kat than just her on-screen persona. Here’s a quick overview of her profile:

Full Name: Katherine Claire Timpf

Date of Birth: October 29, 1988

Place of Birth: Detroit, Michigan

High School: Lutheran High School North

Education: B.A. in English from Hillsdale College

Occupation: Libertarian columnist, television personality, reporter, and comedian

Books: “You Can’t Joke About That” and “I Used to Like You Until…: (How Binary Thinking Divides Us)”

Parents: Ann Marie and Daniel Timpf

Siblings: Two (Julia and Elliot)

Marital Status: Married

Children: None

Net Worth: $7 million

Current Residence: Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, Manhattan

Kat Timpf: Net Worth

Kat Timpf has a diverse career and generates revenue from a few key sources. As of 2024, Kat’s net worth is about $7 million. Such a substantial figure reflects her dedication and success in everything she does.

Take a look at how she’s achieved this financial standing:

1. TV Appearances

Kat Timpf is a hardworking individual who’s made a name for herself through her notable television appearances. Her role on the primary network, Fox News, contributes to her income as one of the primary sources.

In 2017, Kat co-hosted the new show “Fox New Specialists” alongside Eboni K. Williams and Eric Bolling. However, the show was canceled shortly after due to the suspension of one of the hosts. After that, in 2019, she hosted her own Fox Nation show, “Sincerely, Kat.”

Kat is a regular panelist on the talk show “Gutfeld,” formerly known as “The Greg Gutfeld Show.” She also appears as a contributor on other shows within the same network.

Kat’s full-time employment at Fox News network earns her an annual salary of $1.5 million. On top of that, she gains an additional $500,000 per year for the podcasts she speaks on.

2. Journalism and Writing

Kat’s career in journalism and writing also plays a role in her financial success. She’s written columns for many publications.

Among readers, she’s famous for her sharp and controversial commentary on social and political issues. She claims to have received death threats after her satirical notes about the Star Wars fandom.

In addition to columns, Kat has also authored a couple of books. Not only do these publications add to her earnings, but they also enhance her reputation.

In general, Kat earns around $290,000 in book royalties.

3. Comedy and Public Appearances

Kat’s comedy shows and public appearances make another noteworthy source of income. She performs stand-up comedy regularly, with sold-out shows all across the country. Through these tours, she can showcase the humorous side that her fans know and love freely.

Kat also takes part in many public speaking engagements. During these events, she connects with the audience over different topics.

Kat Timpf: Inheritance and Assets

Besides her hard-earned money through her annual salary and additional sources of income, Kat Timpf also benefited from inheritance. Not so long ago, she inherited over $1.5 million from her late maternal grandmother. This included a vast Texas ranch.

As for the Manhattan house she lives in right now, it’s also a significant asset she owns. Back in 2019, she bought this two-bedroom apartment for $1.5 million.

In addition to these two properties, Kat owns a few other assets, including:

A three-bedroom vacation house purchased by her husband, Cameron Friscia, in the Hamptons, NY, in 2021 (estimated price: $3 million)

A four-bedroom house she bought in 2022 in Los Angeles, CA (estimated price: $1.5 million)

A twin-bedroom condo in Miami, FL

A collection of luxury cars such as a BMW X7 (value: $95,000), a Range Rover, and a Mercedes E-Class

Valuable jewelry and designer clothes

Kat Timpf: Early Life and Education

Kat Timpf was born to Ann Marie and Daniel Timpf in Detroit, Michigan, on October 29, 1988. She showed interest in reading and writing and grew up with a strong ambition and curiosity.

She graduated from Lutheran High School North and joined Hillsdale College, a private, conservative Christian school. Over there, she earned a degree in English. This education gave her the writing and communication skills that later shaped her future.

You see, while she was still studying, she worked for the school newspaper. Not only that, but she also managed to land a few jobs as a reporter for some local news channels.

Kat Timpf: Career

Shortly after graduating, Kat moved to Washington, DC, to pursue a career in media and journalism. She began her professional path working as a news reporter and producer.

Overall, her early work for publications like Campus Reform helped her establish an excellent reputation for excellently covering political and social issues. Yet, it wasn’t until she joined the Fox News Channel that Kat made a name for herself.

Over time, Kat proved worthy of higher places due to her noticeably humorous and engaging commentary.

Kat Timpf: Personal Life

Kat Timpf’s personal life shows a different side of the seasoned journalist outside of her career. Although she manages to keep it low most of the time, she announced her engagement to Cameron Friscia during a 2020 episode of “The Greg Gutfeld Show.”

Less than one year later, Kat and Cameron tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by the host of “The Kennedy Show,” Lisa Kennedy. On that day, Kat wore a gorgeous Kleinfeld dress and exchanged vows with rings from Greene & Co.

Exciting news: Kat Timpf is expecting a baby!

Who Is Cameron Friscia?

Cameron Friscia is a military veteran who graduated from the United States Military School. He got a bachelor’s degree in science and served in different military positions before leaving in 2014.

Right now, Cameron works at Coatue Management as a research associate. He specializes in finance, focusing on analyzing investments and financial trends.

Despite his lower public profile than Kat Timpf, he still plays a massive role in supporting her career and personal life.

Final Thoughts

There’s no doubt that Kat Timpf’s humorous style has dramatically impacted her fans. She’s built a remarkable career, starting with engaging Fox News Channel commentary. Her success even extends to stand-up comedy shows and writing books.

All these factors left a mark on Kat Timpf’s net worth. With a substantial $7 million to her name, her financial standing reflects how hard she’s worked on her career.

As she continues to excel, Kat’s influence is set to grow further over the years.