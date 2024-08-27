How Tall Is Zach Bryan? From Joining the Navy at 17 to Winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys

Who Is Zach Bryan?

Zachary Lane Bryan, or Zach Bryan, is an aspiring country musician from Oklahoma. This is the same state where several famous country and folk singers and musicians like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and Wanda Jackson were born and raised.

Zach was born on the 2nd of April, 1996, which makes him an Aries. Men born under this sign are go-getters and highly masculine. They aren’t complicated and like to pursue their dreams as they aren’t afraid to take risks.

Initially, Zach was born in Okinawa, Japan, where his dad was a member of the United States Navy, but he grew up in Oologah, a small town in Rogers County. The town’s population was only 299 people in the 1960s but grew to 1193 in 2020, residing in 435 households.

Bryan is the son of Annette DeAnn and Dewayne Bryan. He has one sister called Mackenzie. He started writing folk and country songs when he was 14 and enlisted in the Navy at 17.

He continued to serve in the Navy for eight years, attaining the Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class rank before finishing his service in 2021 at 25.

Some people think joining the Navy can hinder their dreams, but this wasn’t the case for Zach. The talented musician used his free time to write more songs and perform for his colleagues. After leaving the Navy, he knew he wanted to focus on his career as a musician.

How Tall Is Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan is 6 feet 1 inch tall, which makes him taller than most average American males, who are around 5 feet 9.3 inches tall.

The media tends to focus on celebrities with abnormal physical traits. So, artists who are too tall or short usually receive more attention. This isn’t the case for Zach Bryan, as he represents the average American guy or the guy next door. Many fans would look at Bryan and remember someone they know, like a family member or a colleague.

Zach Bryan’s height aligns with his music persona as an average, down-to-earth man who comes from the heart of the US. Like most Americans, he is making it easier for fans to engage with his music.

However, his physical attributes have little effect on his talent. Bryan’s live performances are lively and entertaining thanks to his powerful voice and captivating lyrics.

How Did Zach Bryan Start His Music Career?

In 2017, Bryan started his YouTube channel, uploading songs he wrote when he was in the Navy. The first song he uploaded was called God Speed, and it became a huge success, drawing attention to his talent.

Two years later, he released his debut album, DeAnn, dedicating it to his late mother. He recorded the album in an Airbnb he rented in Florida with friends. Most of the tracks were already uploaded to his YouTube channel.

He also made his debut appearance at the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee, a state famous for folk and country music. Bryan started performing at different venues, with a growing fan base that believed in his talent and supported him.

The singer released his second album, Elisabeth, in 2020. He recorded this album in a repurposed barn near his Washington home. This album was dedicated to his ex-wife and included several successful tracks like Revival. He later released his EP, Quiet, Heavy Dreams.

Continuing Success

In 2021, Zach was honorably discharged from the Navy. This happened as he was preparing for his nationwide Fall 2021 Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour.

He explained that he wouldn’t have left the Navy on his own, even if it meant that he would put his music career on hold. He, however, appreciated that they let him go so he could go after his dreams.

Two years later, Bryan released Something in the Orange, which became viral. It was his first song on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking at 55. Only three weeks after its release, the song reached the top 10.

It was part of his first major-label debut and triple album, American Heartbreak, with 34 tracks. The album he released as part of his deal with Warner Records ranked number five on the U.S. Billboard 200 list among 70,000 album-equivalent units. Upon its release, the album achieved the biggest first week for a country album in 2022.

More Albums

Later that year, he released his second extended play, Summertime Blues. It included nine tracks, with Oklahoma Smokeshow ranking number 75 on the list. He followed it with several singles that cemented his status as a successful country musician.

Something in the Orange was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance in the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. He collaborated with Maggie Rogers the following year and released Dawns, his first single for 2023. It reached the 42nd rank on the Billboard Hot 100.

Winning Awards

In 2023, Bryan received the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year. In August, he released his fourth album, Zach Bryan, which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200. It contained 16 tracks that all appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

This album was nominated for the Best Country Album award at the Grammys, and the artist received two more nominations. He was nominated for the Best Song category for his song, I Remember Everything, featuring Musgraves. On top of that, the song was nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance and won.

After the ceremony, he announced his fifth album. He released his single, Pink Skies, which reached the 6th rank on the Billboard Hot 100. He later released another single, Purple Gas.

He released The Great American Bar Scene album in July 2024. It contains 19 tracks.

Who Is Zach Bryan Married to Now?

Zach Bryan was briefly married to Elizabeth Rose Madden, and his second album is named after her. Currently, Zach is not married but is dating Brianna LaPaglia, known online as Brianna Chickenfry. Brianna is a TikTok star, podcaster, content creator, and social media influencer.

The 27-year-old Zach and Brianna first met in May 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. At that time, both were in different relationships. By July 2023, Brianna confirmed their relationship on her podcast, PlanBri Uncut.

The Wrap-Up

Zach Bryan is a country musician and singer who was raised in Oklahoma. He’s 6 feet 1 inch tall, which makes him slightly taller than the average American male.

The talented artist began writing songs when he was enlisted in the Navy. After being honorably discharged, he started releasing singles and albums that made fans fall in love with his voice and captivating music.

