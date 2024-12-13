How Old Is Alix Earle? From College Student to Viral TikTok Sensation

So, you’ve watched one of her GRWM videos, and now you’re wondering: How old is Alix Earle? Trust me, we’ve all been there—or most of us!

Alix Earle is an internet sensation who started gaining fame while she was still a student in college.

Now, she has a podcast that once dethroned that of Joe Rogan from the number-one spot on Spotify’s charts!

So, who is she, and what’s her age? Stick around,d and you might find out.

Alix Earle’s Age and Early Life

Alix Earle’s story started in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where she was born on December 16, 2000. As of 2024, Alix is, obviously, 24 years old.

As the oldest of five siblings, Alix grew up with her younger siblings, keeping her on her toes!

Their connection was warm, sweet, and full of all the banter you’d expect from siblings.

Her father, Thomas Earle, was a big name in the construction industry, while her mother seemed to be a housewife.

Their household was seemingly typical until the family’s name got tangled in public news, and the media’s attention turned to them.

In 2008, news broke out that Alix’s father was tied to a high-profile scandal that hit the headlines.

Thomas Earle was having an affair with Ashley Alexandra Dupré, a known escort who was involved in a major political scandal that led to the resignation of Elliot Spitzer, the governor of New York at that time.

The family tried to push through but ultimately failed, with the parents getting a divorce in 2013. Later that same year, Alix’s father married Dupré.

Despite these challenges, Alix thrived and became a big sister to her biological sister, Ashtin, and three half-siblings from her dad’s second marriage.

She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 2019 and went to the University of Miami, where her journey began to take shape.

Alix Earle’s Rise on TikTok

When I said her life began to take shape after college, I wasn’t just talking about her studies or honing her academic skills; I meant her career and personality.

When she got into college, Alix started making lighthearted videos with her friends or alone and posted them online.

One of those videos was of her with friends wearing DIY outfits made of trash bags!

These videos didn’t pick traction immediately, but they sure got a lot of people to notice her sense of humor and creativity.

At the time, she used to refer to herself as “Big Al,” a nickname that only added to her distinct online persona.

However, it wasn’t until the summer of 2022 that her online presence skyrocketed. This happened after she openly shared her struggles with severe cystic acne.

At first, hesitant to post a sponsored video because of her skin, Alix ultimately chose to accept her imperfections, hoping to connect with others facing similar issues.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, catapulting her follower count and establishing her as a relatable, down-to-earth influencer.

Her “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos, where she openly talks about life while sharing her beauty routine, became a staple on her profile and a trend.

By the end of 2022, Alix Earle had over two million followers!

Building her Brand

Alix’s career reached new heights in 2023 when she joined the Unwell Network, a venture by Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper.

As one of its first content creators, Alix launched her podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle, giving fans an insider’s view into her life.

The podcast’s success was staggering. It quickly climbed Spotify’s charts, knocking The Joe Rogan Experience from the first spot!

That same year, Alix was honored as part of Forbes’s 30 under 30 list. Today, Alix has over nine million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and it is growing daily.

Personal Life·

Of course, while Alix records her GRWM videos or podcasts, she talks about everything, including her relationships.

That’s why it was easy for me to find out she was involved with MLB player Tyler Wade, a relationship she openly documented on TikTok.

Her fans saw her attending weddings with him, bringing him into her daily GRWM videos, and, generally, letting followers and fans tag along for the ride.

However, when Wade was absent from her birthday party in December, fans sensed trouble in paradise.

Days later, Alix confirmed that they broke up and discussed how he didn’t feel okay sharing their relationship with the public or her media presence.

Alix’s Recently Relationships

In mid-2023, Alix was spotted with NFL player Braxton Berrios, sparking rumors about the pair.

Soon enough, the pair eventually went public at the ESPY Awards in July and officially confirmed their relationship later.

Despite persistent online rumors alleging Berrios had been unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo, Alix set the record straight on Call Her Daddy, saying, “They were not together.”

Beyond her romantic relationships, Alix shares a deep bond with her best friend and fellow TikTok star, Xandra Phol.

The two have been inseparable since their first year at the University of Miami.

Moreover, despite her parents’ publicized divorce, Alix recently shared that everyone in her family, including her dad, his wife, her mom, and her boyfriend, get along well!

Controversy

A few months ago, around mid-2024, Alix Earle addressed a controversy regarding posts she made at 13.

The little girl at the time posted racial slurs online without a thought for readers or possible consequences.

However, 24-year-old Alix Earle addressed these posts in a statement shared on her social media accounts.

Sadly for her, she didn’t address the problem in time before other rumors started spreading, including one about her trying to trademark old posts.

Alix has apologized, stating that her childish ignorance was no excuse and that the current rumors have no basis for them.

Wrapping Up

Still, I’m wondering how old Alix Earle is. Considering she was born in December of 2000, I believe it’s easy to follow her age!

As of 2024, she’s a beautiful 24-year-old lady trying to get her followers to accept themselves for who they are—acne and all!

And while her age may be a simple number to track, her journey has been anything but ordinary. So, here’s to more years of inspiring, funny, and relatable content!