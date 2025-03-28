Hasbulla’s Net Worth: Hasbulla Allegedly Posts Cat Abuse Video–Is He Earning $2 Million with a Fake Persona?

I’ve seen many videos, pictures, and memes of Hasbulla over the last few years. It doesn’t matter what social media platform I’m using, he’s always there!

This left me wondering: Who is the man behind this viral fame? From Hasbulla’s net worth to childhood memories, join me as I explore the incredible journey of this man’s life.

Hasbulla’s Net Worth

First things first, Hasbulla is a viral social media personality, who captured people’s attention with his wit, charm, and charisma.

He started making a few videos around 2021 and, later, landed himself a deal with the UFC. After a few years of hard work, Hasbulla managed to build a $2 million fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasbulla Magomedov (@hasbulla.hushetskiy)

Today, Hasbulla has a thriving career where he continues to make the videos and pranks he likes while enjoying the support of millions of fans worldwide.

Early Life and Childhood

Our star was born Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov, on July 7, 2002, in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia.

The son of a plumber, Magomed Magomedov, Hasbulla grew up surrounded by love in a Dargin Muslim family.

Sadly, Hasbulla was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that limits physical growth.

Image source: Instagram

Standing just 99 cm tall (3 ft 3 in) and weighing 20 kg (44lb), he shares his condition with his sister. However, specifics about her exact condition are unknown.

Despite these challenges, Hasublla’s fearless and mischievous nature shone through.

Career

The way Hasbulla rose to fame is a testament to the unpredictable power of the internet. His first brush with viral fame came from a lighthearted yet memorable video where he scolded a bicyclist about pandemic restrictions while zipping by on a motorized scooter.

In 2021, Hasbulla gained widespread recognition for a video where he reenacted a UFC weigh-in of Dagestani fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This playful homage earned the nickname “Mini Khabibi.” Building on his fame, Hasbulla ventured into commercial projects, licensing his image for merchandise and collaborating on an NFT collection launched in April 2022.

A milestone in his career came in September 2022 when he signed a five-year promotion deal with the UFC, marking an unexpected but fitting chapter in his story.

Personal Life

Despite his funny, witty persona, fans noticed his online character may not be all there is to him. This is based on a now-deleted video of Hasbulla yanking his cat by its ear!

The incident sparked controversy, with fans expressing concern over his treatment of animals.

In his downtime, Hasbulla enjoys a range of adventurous hobbies, including shooting guns, drifting cars, pulling pranks, and practicing fighting moves.

Wrapping Up

I was enjoying my research until I came across the news of him being rough with his cat. Now, I know cats are like little toddlers and can take some playful roughhousing, but not like this.

I hope the video was merely a one-off thing, and that he’s truly the charismatic person he seems to be. After all, Hasbulla’s net worth wasn’t built on controversy, but on his charm and humor.

Featured image source: Google