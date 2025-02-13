Fat Cartoon Characters: 23 Iconic Chubby Cartoon Characters – Who’s Your Favorite?

Throughout the years, fat cartoon characters have played a significant role in the animation industry. While it’s true that some fat cartoon characters are only there for comedic relief, plenty of them also break negative stereotypes.

In fact, you’ll notice a lot of the characters on my list have a depth that goes beyond their physical appearance.

So, buckle up and get ready. Let’s walk down memory lane and revisit the most iconic fat cartoon characters!

23 Fat Cartoon Characters You Should Know About

Without further ado, here’s a list of my favorite fat cartoon characters!

1. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson is one of the most classic fat cartoon characters, symbolizing the average American family. He’s often portrayed as ignorant and slobbish. Yet, despite his shortcomings, he’s also extremely loyal to his loved ones.

Homer’s flaws make him an endearing character. Plus, he’s surprisingly a caring grandfather!

In The Simpsons Holidays of Futures Passed episode, you can see how much his grandsons love spending time with their grandfather.

Image source: Google

2. Garfield

Garfield may seem like a simple glutinous cat. He uses his weight to avoid any activity that requires effort. However, he has a touching backstory you may not be aware of.

In the 2024 film The Garfield Movie, we learn that Garfield was never abandoned by his dad. Instead, his father (who was a stray cat) saw how much better off Garfield would be under Jon’s care.

For me, it was a moving scene that showed us what real-life cats go through to find forever homes.

Image source: Pinterest

3. Mei Lee

Mei Lee, the protagonist of Turning Red, is a cartoon character who breaks barriers. Being a young Chinese-Canadian girl, she faced challenges with her cultural identity.

On top of this, she has to deal with a hereditary issue – she transforms into a giant red panda whenever she has intense emotions!

Mei Lee is a character who teaches viewers about self-acceptance and the importance of family. She’s relatable, and I recommend watching her movie.

Image source: Google

4. Fred Flintstone

Another classic is Fred Flintstone, a cartoon character whose size is often a punchline on The Flintstones. Yet, more than being a chubby guy, Fredd Flintstone is a determined man with dreams of achieving success for his family.

I remember Fred Flintstone for his soft side, particularly towards his daughter, Pebbles. He certainly set the stage for future characters in shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Image source: Pinterest

5. Ursula

Ursula is the sea witch who tricked Ariel into giving up her voice in The Little Mermaid. However, we only discovered the real reason for her wrath in Disney’s 2008 Broadway adaptation.

Turns out, Ursula experienced her fair share of hardships.

First, her adoptive father was killed by angry villages when he tried to protect Ursula. Afterward, King Triton (Ursula’s brother) forced her out of her half of the ocean.

It’s quite understandable then why Ursula had so much hatred for King Triton and Ariel.

Image source: Google

6. Totoro

Fans of Studio Ghibli will likely know the iconic Totoro.

Totoro is a mysterious spirit from the 1988 film My Neighbor Totoro. He’s a gentle giant who guides two kids, Satsuki and Mei.

In the movie, Totoro brings Satsuki and Mei joy as he helps them navigate the absence of their parents. Because of this, he has touched many people and is now a symbol of innocence and imagination!

7. Baymax

Baymax is another fat cartoon character who brings joy and comfort to those who watch him. If you haven’t watched Big Hero 6, Baymax is an inflatable robot with a huggable physique.

In the film, Baymax provides emotional support for Hiro Hamada after he loses his brother. Although he was only supposed to provide medical assistance, Baymax also became part of a superhero team.

It’s because of Baymax’s genuine care for Hiro that he left a huge impact on moviegoers!

Image source: Pinterest

8. Winnie the Pooh

Of course, my list would not be complete without Winnie the Pooh.

Since 1926, Winnie the Pooh has been a popular cartoon character known for his simple wisdom and love for honey. He has a fun approach to life and an intense love for his friends.

I love watching Winnie the Pooh because, unlike other fat cartoon characters, he isn’t lazy. Instead, he’s always ready for an adventure with the people he cares about!

9. Patrick Star

Patrick Star is one of the funniest characters in SpongeBob SquarePants because of his cluelessness. He’s a bit slow and childlike, yet, he makes up for this with his zest for life.

What I like the most about Patrick is that he finds joy in the simplest activities. He’s unpretentious and is a lovable character. Without him, the show wouldn’t be complete!

Image source: Pinterest

10. Chowder

Chowder, from the TV series of the same name, is the food-loving chef’s apprentice.

Chowder is a mischievous, playful, and eager boy. He tends to dive headfirst into food, much to his mentor’s dismay.

That said, what’s great about Chowder is that his size doesn’t define him. Instead, Cartoon Network uses Chowder’s physique to portray his larger-than-life personality!

Image source: Google

11. Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin is the highly flawed protagonist of the TV show Family Guy. He’s overindulgent and lazy. Plus, he can be selfish and reckless at times. The show also uses his size as a point of humor.

Still, Peter Griffin isn’t someone who takes shame in his weight. Overall, he’s memorable because of his personality above all else.

Image source: Pinterest

12. Chien-Po

One of Mulan’s best parts was during the battle with the Huns.

In the film, one of the soldiers shoots an arrow with a rope to rescue Mulan from an avalanche. Unfortunately, the whole unit was not strong enough to pull her back – that is until Chien-Po stepped in.

Chein-Po was one of Mulan’s best friends when she was in the army. He’s a favorite of mine because he’s a simple man who always has his friends’ backs.

Moreover, Chien-Po never cares about looks. As long as you can cook, he’ll adore you!

Image source: Google

13. Uncle Iroh

If you’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of your most-loved characters is likely Uncle Iroh.

Uncle Iroh is a retired Fire Nation general famous for his laid-back attitude and deep wisdom. He stood up for his nephew, Prince Zuko, and never gave up on his beliefs.

On top of this, Uncle Iroh uses his physique to his advantage.

When Uncle Iroh was captured, he secretly trained for his escape and eventually shed his weight. He even stuffed his clothes to appear fat and stay under the radar!

Image source: Google

14. Po

Po from Kung Fu Panda is the ultimate chubby badass.

At first, he’s the stereotypical glutinous cartoon character. As the movie progresses, however, he discovers he has what it takes to be a martial arts master.

Po is an endearing underdog who breaks barriers and surpasses challenges. He’s a beloved character who inspires people to believe in themselves!

15. Muriel Bagge

Did you watch Courage the Cowardly Dog as a kid? If so, then you likely know the kind-hearted Muriel Bagge.

Muriel is an elderly woman with a nurturing personality. She has a plump figure, which gives her dog, Courage, a sense of security.

Moreover, unlike other fat cartoon characters, Muriel’s chubbiness is more of a positive. Without it, she might not seem as motherly.

Image source: Google

16. Miss Piggy

Sometimes, fat cartoon characters can be glamorous. One example is Miss Piggy from The Muppets.

Miss Piggy is a prima-donna who believes she’s on the road to becoming a star. She was born into a humble family, and because she hates being humble, she quickly moved out.

What’s great about Miss Piggy is her charismatic personality. She’s constantly in pursuit of her dreams and she’ll go to any length to get what she wants.

Aside from this, Miss Piggy is also a karate master who can bend metal bars and send Kermit flying through the air. It’s no wonder Miss Piggy is one of the most popular characters on the show!

Image source: Google

17. Bloat

Bloat is a lovable fat character in the 2003 film Finding Nemo. Being a pufferfish, he puffs up with air whenever he gets riled up. As a result, the other fish in the tank have to help deflate him.

Bloat is one of the fish who brought comfort to Nemo when he was captured. He’s incredibly friendly, and he’s always ready to help those in need!

Image source: Google

18. Baloo

Baloo is a carefree bear who teaches Mowgli in The Jungle Book about life. He was the one who sang the song Bare Necessities, which tells us to stop caring about unnecessary rules.

Yet, when Mowgli was in trouble, Baloo risked his life to save his friend.

Baloo’s message is more important now than ever.

Today, we sometimes worry too much about things we can’t control. Sometimes you have to let go and enjoy life while cherishing the people you love.

Image source: Pinterest

19. Oaken

Oaken is a minor character in Frozen, but it’s impossible to forget his cheerful attitude and thick accent. He has helped Elsa and Anna numerous times as the owner of Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna.

I absolutely love Oaken because his shop seems to have everything even if it’s in the middle of nowhere. Not only that, but the clip of his family in the sauna was super funny and chaotic!

Image source: Google

20. Pumbaa

Pumbaa is the warm-hearted and optimistic warthog who helped raise Simba in The Lion King. Although he’s a bit naive, Pumbaa is partly why Simba gained the confidence to become a king.

Still, not many people know that Pumbaa had a lonely past. His parents were eaten by cheetahs, and none of the other warthogs wanted him because of his smell.

Pumba was essentially alone all his life until he met Timon!

Image source: Pinterest

21. Manny

In the 2002 film Ice Age, Manny is a wooly mammoth with a traumatic past. He lost his entire family to a group of hunters. Because of this, he became extremely distrustful of others.

Fortunately, Manny warms up when he meets Sid the sloth, and Diego the saber-tooth tiger. Under Manny’s leadership, the three reunited a human baby with her parents.

I believe Manny is an amazing father figure who doesn’t let his past define him.

Image source: Pinterest

22. Wreck-It-Ralph

Wreck-It-Ralph is a video game villain who’s sick of being the bad guy. He wants to be loved and accepted as a hero, but he’s only programmed to destroy things.

Ralph then decides to leave the game in pursuit of his dreams. This is when he meets Vanellope, an outcast from another video game.

Together, they learn that predisposition jobs do not define you and that doing the right thing can change lives!

Image source: Google

23. Dumbo

Last on my list of fat cartoon characters is the adorable Dumbo from the 1941 film Dumbo. It’s a movie that’s so emotional that if you watched this movie as a kid, you would have been scarred for life.

Dumbo was born in a circus where others often made fun of him because of his larger-than-average ears. The most heartbreaking scene is when Dumbo’s mother gets locked up after she defends him against humans.

Later, Dumbo went on a journey, made friends, and learned that he could fly using his ears. The film teaches us that what others make fun of may bring us success!

Image source: Google

Conclusion

There you have it, 23 fat cartoon characters who have broken barriers and made a name for themselves.

Writing this list, I learned that your physique shouldn’t matter. It’s how you treat others around you that’s important.

I hope you found a little bit of inspiration today, and always remember to embrace who you are!

Featured image source: Google