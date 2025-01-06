Ernestine Campbell: Little Richard’s Ex-Wife—Divorce Blamed on His Neglect and Sexuality

As the wife of the legendary rock and roll artist Little Richard, there seems to be so little known about Ernestine Campbell.

We know all about Little Richard’s history, childhood, and career, but nothing about Ernestine’s. So, who is she and what was her relationship with Richard like?

Stick around and learn all about the story of the woman who stood beside one of music’s most iconic figures.

Early Life and Career

After a long search into Ernestine Campebell’s early life and childhood, I could only come up with one thing: Nothing.

It seems that Ernestine didn’t share much with the public beyond her relationship with Richard Wayne Penniman.

Information about her early years, parents, siblings, and education are kept under wraps. Her birthday is also a bit of a mystery.

Some sources place her in 1939 and others in 1935. They didn’t agree about the specific year but most say she was born in the mid-to-late 30s.

The same also goes for her career. It’s possible that Ernestine Campell could’ve been a housewife, staying home and taking care of her husband and child.

However, some sources claim Ernestine worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C.

Meeting and Marrying Little Richard

The spark between Ernestine Campbell and Little Richard flew at one of the most unexpected places: An evangelical rally in Washington in 1957!

The couple felt something drawing them to each other and soon began dating. It only took them about two years of dating before the couple tied the knot on 12 July 1959 in Santa Barbara, California.

Their marriage was full of love, hardships, and endurance, with Ernestine becoming Little Richard’s calming, supporting force.

As their love grew, so did their family. Ernestine and Richard adopted a child, Danny Jones Penniman, who they cherished and raised as their own.

Unfortunately, their love story didn’t last long.

Separation

The problem with fame is that it comes with a price. For the couple, the price was their marriage. His fame became too much of a burden, squashing the couple’s love under its weight.

At least, that’s what Ernestine claims was the reason for their divorce.

According to Richard, the couple separated because he was always too busy with something else other than the relationship.

There was also the problem of his sexuality. Richard struggled for a while with himself and his desires, eventually coming out as an omnisexual. The couple’s separation was amicable, and they stayed friends afterward.

Who is Little Richard?

Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, is remembered as one of the most influential figures in rock and roll. Renowned for his extravagant style and high-energy performances, he rose to fame in the 1950s with timeless hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.”

His groundbreaking fusion of rhythm and blues reshaped the music landscape and inspired countless artists to follow in his footsteps.

Beyond his musical achievements, Little Richard was a pioneering figure for LGBTQ+ representation in rock music. He openly acknowledged his sexuality throughout his life, helping to create space for future generations of musicians to live and express their truth.

On May 9, 2020, the world lost Little Richard at the age of 87 after a battle with bone cancer. He was laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Alabama, honoring his incredible contributions to music and his lasting legacy.

Life After Little Richard

After separating from Little Richard, Ernestine chose to live away from the public eye, focusing on her personal life. She later remarried and became Mrs. McDonald Campbell.

Though she stepped out of the spotlight, Ernestine maintained a quiet and fulfilling life, away from the media’s gaze.

Final Words

I was upset that I couldn’t find more about Ernestine Campbell. There isn’t any information about her early life, family, or career.

However, from what I did find, it seems that she’s sweet, authentic, and private.

She loved her husband and stood by him as he struggled, ensuring their relationship remained grounded despite the burden of fame.