Anna Strout: Jesse Eisenberg’s Wife – From First Girlfriend to 10-Year Relationship, a 3-Year Break, and Now Married for 7 Years

Do you remember when an NBC sports announcer was dragged online for mistaking Jesse Eisenberg for Mark Zuckerberg in a basketball game?

We all make mistakes in our jobs, and I can see someone knowing the ‘fictional’ Zuck better than the real guy.

Still, I can’t help but imagine that if the announcer knew who the lady sitting next to Zuckerburg/Eisenberg was, he could have avoided that mistake altogether.

The lady was Anna Strout, who had been linked to the actor for about a decade. It would have been easy to deduce that the man she’s out with is Jesse Eisenberg and not Facebook’s co-founder.

Let’s not dwell on the past. Today, I’m here to get YOU familiar with Anna Strout!

Anna Strout: Quick Bio

Ready? Here’s a quick bio to kick things off:

Birthdate: May 13, 1983

Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana

Parents: Bob Arnove and Toby Susan Strout

Partner: Jesse Adam Eisenberg (married)

Children: One son

Profession: Associate producer, music coordinator, and assistant business manager

7 Facts About Anna Strout and Her Relationship With Jesse Eisenberg

The Strouts were one private family. Besides the fact that she was an only child, the public doesn’t know much about Anna’s childhood.

Here’s what little we do know about her adult life:

1. The Emperor’s Club United Her With Jesse Eisenberg

In the early 2000s, Anne Strout worked in the entertainment industry. Her first credited job was as a production assistant on the set of the 2001 movie Don’t Say a Word.

Strout’s next job? That would be the set of The Emperor’s Club as an assistant to the producer Lisa Bruce. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll recall that Jesse Eisenberg played the part of Louis Masoudi, a St. Benedict’s Academy student.

I can’t say for sure when Strout and Eisenberg started dating. But if I had to bet, I’d say it was sometime after the film was shot. So, they likely began dating in 2002.

2. She Was Eisenberg’s First Girlfriend

In a 2011 interview with Seventeen, The Social Network star dropped a bomb: Anna Strout was the first girlfriend he ever had!

Maybe he meant “real” girlfriend (as this was his first serious relationship). It’s hard to imagine that the Hollywood star never dated before that.

3. Her Activism Makes Her an Ideal Match for Eisenberg

Eisenberg was asked what he looks for in a partner; he said he’s attracted to people who want to help each other. Anna Strout is an activist who supposedly works with about 100 underserved schools.

Activism runs in the Strout family.

Strout’s mom, Toby, was protesting against segregation and picketing unfair employment practices at a young age. Later, Toby Strout became an executive director of a non-profit organization that helps DV victims.

The mom and daughter would attend marches, community meetings, and rallies. So, it’s not hard to see where Anna Strout gets this passion for helping others and standing for what she believes in.

4. She and Jesse Eisenberg Had a Short Hiatus (But Couldn’t Stay Away for Long)

Strout and Eisenberg broke up in 2012 after about a decade of dating. As you might have expected, neither discussed the reasons for the separation.

In 2013, Eisenberg was spotted with his The Double co-star Mia Wasikowska. Perhaps he started dating her after breaking up with Strout. He didn’t confirm or deny anything.

Regardless, it didn’t take the actor long to get back with his first girlfriend. Depending on who you ask, they either reconciled in 2015 or 2016.

5. 2017 Was a Big Year for Strout

We might never know why they broke up and got back together. However, it looks like the hiatus that Strout and Eisenberg took only made the relationship more potent because they tied the knot in 2017.

Plus, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Banner, in April that year!

6. Eisenberg Wishes His Son Will End Up Like Anna Strout

Jesse Eisenberg keeps his private life… well, private. So, he doesn’t usually talk about Anna Strout, but when he does, it’s wholesome.

While discussing what it’s like being a dad, the actor/director said he realizes he married a fantastic woman today and prays that his son will be “everything like” Strout.

7. She Encourages Her Husband to Volunteer

Eisenberg once participated in the 24-Hour Musicals event and raised funds for the Dramatists Legal Defense. Guess who encouraged the actor to do that? Yup, that would be his wife, Anna Strout.

It’s not just that event, either. The couple (who relocated to Strout’s hometown during the pandemic) are now volunteers and fundraisers in the same non-profit organization Toby Strout ran for 30+ years!

Final Thoughts on Anna Strout’s Life

Anna Strout and her small family prefer to stay out of the spotlight, so much so that I’m hesitant to call her and Eisenberg a celebrity couple. There’s none of the usual drama!